Old students of CAC grammar school, Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State have described education as the best legacy anyone could receive.

Joined by the Governor of the state, the 1983 set of the school’s alumni marked their 40th anniversary in style, giving glory to God for keeping them alive to meet again.

The Governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji expressed joy at the bond of friendship noting that the school taught them discipline and diligence.