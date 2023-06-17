Officials of UNICEF say for Nigeria and Africa to attain the desired development, attention must be paid to education, health and nutrition of children.

UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, emphasized this in Kaduna state, where the Day of the African Child was celebrated.

Lesson demonstration using the Nigerian Learning passport at the LEA Sheik Abubakar Gumi Primary School Kaduna.

It is an education model for children education, tailored to meet their learning needs whether they be in our out of school.

UNICEF, with the support of other partners launched the Nigeria Learning Passport to expand access to quality learning for children in Nigeria.

The country representatives Cristian Munduate visited this school to commemorate Day of the African child and to see how the children are coping with the NLP.

The Permanent Secretary Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Haliru Soba reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing basic literacy and digital skills to children in the state.

The officials also say efforts are being made to ensure that a larger number of children have access the passports in order to enhance their education.