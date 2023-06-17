Indonesia has contributed One Million Five hundred and Eighty doses of pentavalent vaccines to Nigeria to prevent diseases such as diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, and hemophilic influenza type B.

This was declared by the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Usra Harahab, at a handover ceremony of pentavalent vaccine doses to Nigeria at the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Ambassador Harahab described the gesture’s significance to Nigerian healthcare.

She said a total of seven hundred and thirty thousand doses arrived Nigeria on 30th May 2023 and the total of eight hundred and fifty thousand arrived on the 14th of June 2023 to make a total of one million five hundred ad eighty thoudand doses of vaccines to improve the healthcare system and increase immunization coverage for every child in Nigeria to grow up safe and healthy.

Harahab said the mission is to prevent against diseases such as diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, and Hemophilic influenza type B”.

The burden of these preventable diseases will be greatly lessened thorough immunization, especially among the most vulnerable populations, such as newborns and young children.

These Pentavalent vaccines are produced by Indonesian manufacturer PT. Biofarma and delivered to a total of one million five hundred and eighty thousand doses of Pentavalent Vaccines donated by Indonesian Government to Nigeria through the Indonesian Aid Agency”. Ambassador Harahab said.

In her remarks, the Director Business Development Bio farma, Dr. Yuliana Indriah, said, one of the aims of Indonesian Vaccine Manufacturer, Bio Farma, is to strengthen collaboration with Nigeria to develop its own vaccine production capacities.

Nigeria and Indonesia share a profound relationship, notably Bio Farma, an Indonesian Vaccine Manufacturer, has been a reliable partner to Nigeria, over the years Bio Farma, has delivered Millions of doses to Nigeria, particularly the Polio Vaccine through UNICEF, this collaboration has yielded a crucial role in safeguarding the health of Nigerian citizens.

Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, commended the Indonesian government for the gesture and assures that Nigeria will judiciously distribute the doses to boost healthcare system in the country.

Nigeria is indeed appreciative of the positive impact of the strong and ongoing partnership exists between Nigeria and Indonesia underpinned by mutual respect that exists between our two countries.

This donation is significant, considering the singular importance of immunisation as perhaps the most cost effective weapon in the fight against diseases, especially those of early childhood years”.

Dr. Shuaib said “The vaccines we have received are more than just vials of medicine; they represent hope, protection, and the promise of a brighter future for our children, with this donation, Nigeria is equipped with a powerful tool to strengthen our vaccination program to save lives.

“It is imperative that we maximize the impact of these donated vaccines by ensuring equitable distribution and accessibility to all segments of our society.

“The Agency prioritizes reaching vulnerable populations, marginalized communities, and remote areas where healthcare access may be limited to bridge the gaps and ensure that every child has an equal opportunity to receive the protection these vaccines offer” she added.