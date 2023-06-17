Sweden is set to proceed with its bid for the 2030 Winter Games.

This decision marks a significant milestone for the country, as it seeks to showcase its world-class facilities and infrastructure to the international community.

Sweden is proceeding with its hosting for the first time after a four-month feasibility study showed there was interest in staging the Games in Stockholm.

Sweden, a winter sports powerhouse, has unsuccessfully bid eight times for the Winter Games, including the 2026 edition which was awarded to Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo. Stockholm staged the Summer Olympics in 1912.

The International Olympic Committee was initially due to announce a host for 2030 at its annual meeting in Mumbai this year but has postponed its decision to the eve of the 2024 Paris Games, citing concerns about climate change.

The Japanese city of Sapporo, which hosted the 1972 Winter Games, was considered the favourite but has put its bid on hold in the wake of a widening corruption scandal over the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Salt Lake City in the United States, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002, remains a possible contender but has expressed a preference for the 2034 edition due to the 2028 Summer Games being held in Los Angeles.

The IOC has stated that it may award the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games simultaneously in order to create stability for the Winter Games, and that hosting rights may cycle between a set pool of cities and regions when the field of eligible bidders shrinks.