The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has officially launched a special intervention water project for the people of Gadam in Kwami local government area of Gombe State.

This initiative aims to provide clean and safe drinking water to the community, which has been facing a severe shortage of this essential resource.

The COAS’s intervention is a significant step towards improving the living conditions of the people in Gombe.

The inauguration brings to an end the perennial scarce water supply to communities in the Local Government.

While commissioning the water project, the COAS noted that the NA has in recent times embarked on elaborate Quick Impact Projects in several communities with a view to providing the desired succour for the people and to further strengthen the Armys’ relationship with the citizens. He further noted that the project was part of the Chief of Army Staff’s Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation project aimed at complementing already existing basic services, amenities and infrastructure of the state.

The COAS, represented at the event by the Commander Armour Corps, Major General Mohammed Sani Ahmed revealed that the rehabilitation of the water project was solely conceived by Major General Sani Mohammed and the people of Gadam. He noted the diligent work done and appreciated the people for their cooperation. The COAS further urged the people to jealously guard, protect and make good use of the project.

In his welcome address, the project executor, Major General Hassan Gadam Tafida revealed that the water project has the capacity of 160, 000 cubic litres of water with both surface and overhead tanks capable of serving Gadam and neighbouring communities. The equipment and materials used, he noted were of high quality and modern technology.

General Tafida further thanked the Chief of Army Staff for finding his hometown worthy of the projects. He remarked that the water project will ever remain indelible on the mind of the people of the local government and Gombe state in general.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, NA and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Abdulsalami Bagudu Ibrahim

On his part, the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, represented at the event by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, NA and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Abdulsalami Bagudu Ibrahim remarked that the NA has over the years enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the people of Gombe state. He said many sons and daughters of the state have contributed to the development of the NA, adding that deliberate steps towards ensuring the NA gives back to the society it enjoys cooperation are commendable.

He said the chief of Army staff not only takes seriously the welfare of his troops but also those of the communities where the NA operates.

Representing the Executive Governor of Gombe State, the Deputy Governor, Mr Manasseh Daniel Jatau Phd appreciated the COAS for his magnanimity in providing portable water to the people of Gadam and its environs. He affirmed the cooperation and support of the people of Gombe state to the NA and revealed the state’s readiness to always support Army activities. He also called on the people of the state to continue to support the security agencies in their bids to flush out criminal elements out of the society.

While thanking the COAS for the giant water project, the Chairman Gadam Development Association and the Emir of Gadam noted that the COAS has given life to the people by ameliorating their suffering in search of portable water. They prayed for the NA and pledged to continue to give maximum support to the security agencies.

The event was attended by dignitaries from government of Gombe state, senior military officers from Army headquarters and theatre command Operation HADIN KAI, traditional rulers and heads of security agencies.