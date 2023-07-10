In order to improve the welfare of officers and troops in the Area, Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has officially inaugurated projects in the 81 Division Area of Responsibility (AoR) in Lagos state.

These projects include a newly constructed 81 Division Hippo Hall of Fame with an ultra-modern electronic library at the Division headquarters complex, a block of 18 single bedroom flats transit accommodation for officers in Abalti Barracks, a block of 15 single bedroom flats transit accommodation for officers in Bonny Cantonment, a state-of-the-art hospital in Epe town, as well as a sports complex and a jetty for the Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Epe.

The Acting COAS stated in his speech that he was “particularly elated seeing the array of projects carried out thus far as he thanked the Corps Commander Engineers, Major General PE Eromosele, for delivering a qualitative work through direct labor.”

Advertisement

He added that that the projects are in line with his command philosophy, which is based on leadership, operational effectiveness, and sound administration, and that the Nigerian Army will see more infrastructure development under his leadership, which will improve troop welfare across the country.

He also commended the GOC 81 Division for his positive disposition and commitment to the welfare of the troops adding that the projects would no doubt go a long way to provide the needed essentials for the troops, their families and the immediate community.

The commissioning of the Hippo Hall of Fame was also witnessed the presence of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General OA Ihejirika (Rtd), past 81 Division GOCs, key Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, as well as officers and personnel of 81 Division.