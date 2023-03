The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, Udom Eno, has been declared winner of the Governorship poll held in the State on Saturday.

He was announced winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Uyo the State Capital.

Akwa ibom final results

Total valid votes 644,080

Rejected votes 12342

Total Votes 656,422

Apc -129,602

Pdp-354,548

LP-4,746

NNPP-12,509

YPP-136,262