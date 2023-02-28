Senator Godswill Akpabio has been declared winner of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election by INEC with 115,401 Over the PDP Candidate Emmanuel Enoidam who polled a total of 69,838.

The returning officer, Prof Anthony Udoh disclosed the result at about 6:00am today.

In his reaction shortly after his declaration, Mr Akpabio thanked the people of his district for electing him.

Mr Akpabio who was a former governor of Akwa Ibom State will be returning to the Senate after a bruising battle for the ticket of his district first within his party that went as far as the Supreme Court and a very competitive election in a region where his arty the All Progressives Congress is not the most popular.

He was also Senate Minority Leader in the 8th National Assembly.

SUMMARY OF THE ELECTORAL ACT 2022

Section 3(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that funds for general elections must be released at least one year before the election. Under the repealed Electoral Act, No 26, 2010, the disbursement of funds for the elections shall be made in accordance with rules set out by the commission.

EARLY CONDUCT OF PARTY PRIMARIES AND SUBMISSION OF CANDIDATES’ LIST

By virtue of Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, political parties shall hold a primary and submit the list of candidates not later than 180 days before the date appointed for a general election. Under the repealed law, submission of a list of candidates shall not be more than 60 days before the date appointed for a general election.

LEGITIMISATION OF E-VOTING/TRANSMISSION OF RESULT

Sections 47 and 50(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 gives legal backing for use of smart card readers, electronic accreditation of voters and any other voter accreditation technology that INEC deploys. Not just that, it gives legal backing to the electronic transmission of result as INEC now has the power to determine the manner(s) of transmission of result. Recall that the commission introduced the result viewing portal in August, 2020. Section 62(2) gives the commission the power to maintain a centralised electronic register of elections for e-collation.

POLITICAL APPOINTEE NOT ELIGIBLE AS VOTING DELEGATE OR ASPIRANT

By virtue of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, anyone holding a political office must vacate the position before he or she can be eligible to participate in a primary election, convention or congress of political parties either as a candidate or as a delegate. This provision only covers political appointees and does not extend to elected political office holders or public officers employed to the public service. Also, the period when they should relinquish the position seems to be immaterial. What is important is that they must have vacated the political appointment before the convention or congress of their party.

VOTERS WITH PHYSICAL DISABILITIES, SPECIAL NEEDS AND VULNERABLE PERSONS

Section 54 of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides that voters with visual impairment and other forms of disability or incapacitation should be assisted at the polling unit by a person chosen by him or her and the commission shall take reasonable steps to ensure these persons are assisted and provided by suitable means of communication such as braille, large embossed print, electronic devices, sign language interpretation, or off-site voting in appropriate cases.

OVERVOTING REDEFINED

Section 51 Electoral Act, 2022 provides that the total number of accredited voters will become a factor in determining over-voting at election tribunals. Thus, where the number of votes cast at an election in any polling unit exceeds the number of accredited voters in that polling unit, the presiding officer shall cancel the result of the election in that polling unit. This is an improvement on the repealed electoral law which provided that the number of registered voters, as opposed to accredited voters, shall be the factor in determining over-voting at election tribunals and only the commission can declare the election at the polling unit as null and void.

REVIEW OF ELECTION RESULTS DECLAREDUNDER DURESS

By virtue of Section 65 of the Electoral Act, 2022, INEC can now, within 7 days, review results declared by a returning officer under duress or where such a declaration was made contrary to the provision of the law, regulations and guidelines, and manual for the election. This is without prejudice to the jurisdiction of a court of competent jurisdiction or election tribunal to review the decision of the returning officer.

DEATH OF CANDIDATE BEFORE OR AFTER POLLS

Where a nominated candidate dies before the date of election, Section 34 of the Electoral Act, 2022 empowers INEC to suspend the poll and fix a new date for the election within 14 days of the death of the candidate.

Similarly, where a nominated candidate dies after the commencement of polls and before the final result and declaration of a winner, INEC is empowered to suspend the election for a period not more than 21 days.

Provided that where it is an election into a legislative House, a fresh primary shall be conducted by the political party of the deceased candidate within 14 days of death.

However, in case of presidential or gubernatorial or federal capital territory area council election, the running mate shall continue with the election and nominate a new running mate.

EARLY COMMENCEMENT OF CAMPAIGN

Section 94 Electoral Act, 2022 provides that campaign shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day. Under the repealed law, political parties have just 90 days before polling day.

It is safe to conclude that the new Electoral Act is a timely improvement of the repealed version. Incontrovertibly, its implementation has the potential of sanitizing our polluted political atmosphere, reducing election related litigations and instilling transparency and accountability in the electoral processes.

Section 46 Nigeria Electoral Act 2022

Display of ballot boxes

(1) At the hour fixed for opening of the poll before the commencement of accreditation and voting, the Presiding officer shall open the empty ballot box or present the voting device and show same to such persons as may lawfully be present at the polling unit and shall then close and seal the box in such manner as to prevent its being opened by any unauthorised person.

(2) The ballot box shall then be placed in full view of all present

be so maintained until the close of poll.

and

Section 47 Nigeria Electoral Act 2022

Accreditation of voters and voting

(1) A person intending to vote in an election shall present himself with his voter’s card to a Presiding officer for accreditation at the polling unit in the constituency in which his name is registered.

(2) To vote, the presiding officer shall use a smart card reader or any other technological device that may be prescribed by the Commission, for the accreditation of voters, to verify, confirm or authenticate the particulars of the intending voter in the manner prescribed by the Commission.

(3) Where a smart card reader or any other technological device deployed for accreditation of voters fails to function in any unit and a fresh card reader or technological device is not deployed, the election in that unit shall be cancelled and another election shall be scheduled within 24 hours if the Commission is satisfied that the result of the election in that polling unit will substantially affect the final result of the whole election and declaration of a winner in the constituency

concerned.

