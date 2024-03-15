Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has signed into law state Bulk Purchase Agency and Asset Management/Maintenance Agency bills today

Bulk Purchase Agency bill is aimed at reducing the high cost of staple food in the state to cushion the effect of harsh economic realities while Asset Management Maintenance Agency bill seeks to manage and maintain government assets.

Signing the bills at Government House in Uyo, the governor explained that it was necessary for his administration to intervene in the high cost of food in the nation particularly Akwa Ibom by setting up intervention agency that will provide food to the people at a reduced cost .

He however stressed that, any intervention measures the government is giving as food subsidy is for a short term and called on all citizens to return to the farm and join the State Government’s campaign to boost agriculture and food sufficiency.

The governor further stated that, it was important to create and maintain government’s assets across the state.