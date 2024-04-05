Governor of Akwa Ibom State Umo Eno has called for a cordial relationship between the state and the Nigerian Navy to strengthen and help tackle insecurity along the water ways.

He said this when the Flag officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande paid a courtesy call to governor in Uyo.

The Governor while responding to the Flag Officer acknowledged the contribution of the Nigerian Navy in keeping Akwa Ibom safe, and stated that for the blue economy of His ARISE Agenda to succeed, the NAVY plays a major role in giving the investors hope in terms of security.

Governor Eno further said an approval for the construction of residential buildings for instructors in the Nigerian Navy Military school, Ikot Ntuen has been given and construction work will commence in two weeks.

The Flag officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Akinwande, earlier said Eastern Naval Command remains committed to the security operations and partnership, and commended the Governor for the support to the Naval unit in the State.