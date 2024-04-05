Senior oil workers in Nigeria have called on the National Assembly to provide the legislative framework that will enhance the success of the proposed establishment of State Police in fighting all forms of criminality in the country.

The Petroleum and Natural.Gas Workers Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, also challenges federal and state governments to find workable alternatives to palliatives which it says are often hijacked by those saddled with the task of distribution.

It’s the first National Executive Council meeting of the year for the senior oil workers’ Union and a number of issues on the state of the nation captured their attention.

Rising cases of killing and kidnapping of students, oil theft, infrastructural deficit, vandalism of oil facilities, increasing insecurity, multi dimensional poverty and skyrocketing cost of living are some of them.

PENGASSAN also expressed concerns about Nigeria’s rising debt profile which has hit over N107 trillion naira.

It wants government to borrow wisely as it commends the recent presidential order that provides incentives for investments in the Oil and Gas sector.

The Association lends support to the clamour for State Police in fighting insurgency and other crimes but tasks the National Assembly to make legislations that will address the drawbacks highlighted by those against the idea

A minute of silence was held for victims of kidnapping as PENGASSAN called on government to pay attention to the recruitment process into the nation’s security architecture.

It commended government’s efforts at subsiding the cost of living but called for more stringent measures that will impact on beneficiaries.