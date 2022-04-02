States Assembly Speakers urge National Assembly to consider state policing

The Conference of speakers of state Legislatures of Nigeria has frowned at the exclusion of state policing from the recent resolution made by the National Assembly on constitution amendment.

The state legislatures made this known through a communique read by the Chairman of the Conference Hon. Abubakar Suleiman at the end of a meeting held in Ibadan.

They are asking the Federal Lawmakers to reconsider the bill in order to tackle the prevailing security challenges facing the country.

According to him, the Conference however frowns at the exclusion of the State Policing in the Resolution of the National Assembly.

The Conference therefore directed its Committee on Constitution Review today further liaise with the National Assembly with a view to ensuring State Policing is reconsidered

It also condemned the the deadly attacks by terrorists on the Abuja Kaduna Train and asked that the kidnapped victims be rescued unhurt.

While commiserating with families of the victims of the act, the Conference called on the Federal government and security agencies to take measures to avert future occurrences