Two Speakers have emerged at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly after two separate elections.

The former speaker of the house Ibrahim Balarabe was re-elected by 11 Members-Elect.

The election was conducted by the acting clerk of the House Ibrahim Musa at the State Ministry of Local Government Complex.

However, the other faction of 13 members-elect, elected Daniel Ogazi of Kokona East Constituency as the speaker of the house. The election was conducted at the chambers of the state house of Assembly.

Both elected speakers are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress with the mace present in both elections.

Advertisement

While Adamu Oyanki Doma North constituency will deputise Daniel Ogazi, Jacob Kudu of Nasarawa East has been elected to deputise Ibrahim Balarabe.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Governor has received the Ibrahim Balarabe 11-man led faction at the Government House Lafia.

The governor commended the process of the election which led to the emergency of the speaker and urged them to mend fences.