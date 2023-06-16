Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has appealed to authorities of the Nigerian military to support the state to overcome its security challenges.

This is coming on the hills of the resurgence of Banditry and Kidnapping in some parts of the state, which led to the death of many and several abducted

Governor Lawal is worried by the negative Development and wants a quick end to the menace

The Zamfara governor made the appeal when he met with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

A press statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the visit is part of the Governor’s effort in sustaining peace and security in Zamfara

The meeting which is basically on ways to tackle the lingering Security Challenges in Zamfara, was held behind closed doors

Governor Lawal says his administration is working round the clock to deliver on its mandate and security of lives and Properties of citizens is key.

“Governor Lawal visited the Defence Headquarters purposely to appreciate the efforts of the military in the fight against banditry in Zamfara State.

“He had a closed-door meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to discuss key security issues and the way forward.

“It is the resolve of our government to recognize the responsibility of the Federal Government for internal security, which includes a close collaboration and cooperation with the Military.

“The Governor is concerned over the lingering insecurity in some areas of Zamfara State, hence working closely with all relevant stakeholders in the security agencies to restore peace.”