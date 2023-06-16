The Zamfara State Police command says it has complied with the court order of the federal high court, Gusau to return all vehicles seized in the two residences of former Governor, Bello Matawalle in Gusau and Maradun Local Government areas.

Security operatives had on the 6th June says it acted on a court order and invaded two Houses belonging to the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle and moved out some vehicles

A few hours after the Operation, the Zamfara state Government through it’s spokesperson Suleiman Idris says, forty vehicles were recovered from the two Former Governor’s residences

But, on Thursday,15th June, a federal high court sitting in Gusau again ordered all parties involved in seizure of the vehicles to return all and other items taken from the ex – Governor Matawalle’s Houses to the court premises within forty eight hours

In a phone Interview with the spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command, Yazid Abubakar says the command has complied with the order and has started returning the vehicles to the premises of Federal High court pending the determination of the court

The court also gave an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents comprising the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police, the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara state, the Department of State Services DSS and the NSCDC from taking any further step in connection with the matter and to stay away from all actions, pending the hearing and determination of the motion in the matter.