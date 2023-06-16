A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) and its Director General to immediately grant the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, unrestricted access to his lawyers and family members.

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order on following an application by counsel to Mr Emefiele

His counsel had informed the court that he had written letters to the DSS, particularly on June 14, for the purpose of taking further instructions from him, but the DSS has refused to respond to the application.

In ruling on the application, Justice Muazu said it is within Mr Emefiele’s constitutional rights to have access to his lawyers and family members.