Court fines SON N2m for illegally sealing premises of Taraba businessman

A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State has ordered the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to pay the sum of Two Million Naira as compensation to a Jalingo based businessman Mr Uche Obi for sealing his multi million naira business premises illegally.

The court said that the action taken by SON is violation to his fundamental human rights.

The presiding judge, Justice Simon Akpa Amoneda, stated in his ruling that the regulatory body’s actions to arrest and detain the business mogul in a purely civil case, as well as seal his business premises, constituted a violation of his rights, and thus ordered the SON to publish an apology in at least two national dailies.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the judgment, Counsel to Mr Obi Ibrahim Effiong said the Federal High Court has once again given hope to a common man and the voiceless.

Reacting to the judgement, Mr Uche Obi praised the High Court and expressed happiness for the return of his business premises to him.