A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau on Thursday ( today) ordered the Nigeria Police and four other respondents involved in the seizures of vehicles and other items from the residences of former Governor Bello Matawalle to return them within 48 hours.It will be recalled that the police along with personnel from the DSS and NSCDC, had on June 9, invaded the former Governor’s two private residences in Gusau and Maradun, carting away vehicles allegedly belonging the the state government and personal belongings of the former governor and those of his family members on the orders of a lower court.

The Zamfara state government later in a press statement, said it recovered 40 vehicles from the invasion but was silent on the other property.

In the suit number FHC/GS/CS/30/2023 filed by Counsel to Matawalle, N S Na’Ige Esq the Federal High Court presided over by Justice AB Aliyu directed the respondents to return all the vehicles and other items as well as a written inventory of the items removed and bring them under the custody of the court pending the determination of the applicant’s Substantive Originating Motion in the matter which comes up on the 28th of this month.

The court also gave an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the respondents comprising the Nigeria Police, the IGP, the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, the DSS and the NSCDC from taking any further step in connection with the matter and staying all action pending the hearing and determination of the motion.