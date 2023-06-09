The Zamfara State Government has cleared the air on the operation of the Nigeria Police Force that allegedly led to the recovery of vehicles looted by the former State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

The police according to the state government acted on a court order and search warrant obtained by a competent court of law before embarking on the operation

Police had in the early hours of Friday stormed the residence of the former Governor, where over 40 vehicles were impounded

A statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the Police acted on a court order

The statement reads in parts “Recall that the Zamfara State Government has communicated officially to former Governor Bello Matawalle and his Deputy to return all the missing vehicles within five (5) working days”

“We also lodged an official complaint with the Police on overriding public interest on wasteful looting of valuables including official vehicles” the statement adds.

“Consequently, the Police sought a search warrant which was duly given by the court and hence raided Matawalle’s residence in Gusau, Maradun Local Government, and another unidentified hideouts”

The Zamfara state Government says over forty vehicles were recovered at the end of the operation

“Over 40 vehicles were recovered including Three bulletproof vehicles and Eight SUVs.

The Dauda Lawal led Administration insist it is committed to recover all stolen public Properties in the custody of Politicians

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to recover all that belongs to the people. Our common resolve is to rescue and rebuild Zamfara. Recovering the proceeds of crime and public assets is a critical part of our rescue mission.

The Government also the general public to remain calm as no stone will be left unturned to restore sanity in Zamfara politics and improve in the area of security among others

“We want to call on the people of Zamfara to remain calm as we continue to record massive improvements in the areas of security and the lingering water scarcity in the state.”