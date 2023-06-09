The Head of National Office for the West African Examinations Council, WAEC has reiterated its commitment to zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

The examination body announced that more than 20 persons have been arrested for aiding and participating in examination malpractice in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

The 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination commenced on the 8th of May.

Since commencement of the examination across Nigeria, the institution, in collaboration with the Nigerian Police, have arrested more than 20 persons for involvement in examination malpractice.

While monitoring conduct of the examination, the Head of National Office for WAEC, visited some schools in Lagos.

Though, he rated the conduct as fair, he reiterated that it is no longer business as usual.

He informed the public that WAEC has deployed the use of technology to combat examination malpractice

It will be recalled that during the 2022 examination, the body withheld 365,564 results over examination malpractice.

