Benue deputy gov urges NECO to ramp up efforts in curbing exam malpractice

The National Examinations Council, NECO has been urged to step up efforts in tackling the menace of exam malpractice in the country.

The appeal was made to the Chief Executive and Registrar of NECO, Ibrahim Wushishi when he paid a courtesy call on Government House Makurdi.

The NECO Registrar was received by Deputy Governor Benson Abounu, who expressed worry about the sharp rise in examination malpractices across all sectors of the country’s educational system.

He lamented a situation where students come out with beautiful results but perform woefully when admitted into the tertiary Institutions.Cheating, bribery of results, teacher collaboration, and the deployment of other technologies all have negative consequences on the growth of the state and country as a whole and must be handled.

The Chief Executive and Registrar of NECO called on the Governor to ensure that all NECO Conducted Examinations, especially the National Common Entrance and Basic Education Certificate Examination, are made compulsory for all public schools in the state.

He assured of the council’s readiness to partner the state in all areas to enhance students Examination enrollment and educational outcome.