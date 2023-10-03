Farmers have been encouraged to take serious value addition of their primary farm products and improved packaging to meet export standards in order to boost their earnings.

This formed the basis for discussions during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between some farmers from Logo local council of Benue State and an off taker to begin the export of sesame seeds.

Commissioner for Agriculture and natural resources Moses Ogbaji pledged the state government’s commitment to ensuring the export of other farm products.

Expanding sales into foreign markets through exports is one of the greatest targets for most farmers

But sadly they can hardly produce enough to even meet the local market demand.

Fortunately these farmers from Logo local council have broken the jinx and have taken the bold step to begin the process of exporting Sesame seeds also known as Beniseed.

For Executives of the agrarian State it is a giant step they have always yearned for and hope the export will extend to other crops.

The Sesame export expansion programme is an of shoot of the export for survival campaign of the Nigerian export promotion council.

