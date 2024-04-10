Governor of Akwa Ibom Umo Eno has declared that the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Center in Ikot Ada Idem, Ibiono Ibom local government area of the state, will open for study on May 20, 2024.

He commended Mr. Udom Emmanuel’s previous administration for its vision and commitment to establishing the training center in the state.

The Governor, who was led around the facility by the Consultant in charge of the project, Mr Churchill Udoh, expressed pleasure with the quality of the facilities.

Governor Eno also inspected the gas power station project at the Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo, the low cost housing units for Civil Servants in the State, and said it was part of his campaign promise to connect the dots by completing and putting to use, all projects executed by the previous administration.