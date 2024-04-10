Following delays surrounding the ascension of the Olubadan’s stool, a member of the Olubadan-in-Council has revealed that the king-designate is not currently physically fit to rule and must be allowed to recover before ascension.

The Otun Balogun, High Chief Abimbola Ajibola revealed this while addressing newsmen in Ibadan.

It’s been close to one month since the passing of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, and since then controversies have continued to trail the emergence of a new traditional ruler.

According to the traditional structure of ascension in Ibadan, the most senior member among the Olubadan in Council is entitled to the throne, depending on the ruling line that follows – either the civil or the military line.

Presently, the military line (Balogun) is entitled to the throne, but there are concerns regarding the health of the king designate, Owolabi Olakulehin.

Following this development, a traditional council member of the Olubadan has stated that a crucial criterion for ascending the throne is physical fitness.

He urged those demanding a swift declaration of the Olubadan designate to respect the law’s requirements.

The Traditional leader believes that the delay in the ascension of the Olubadan throne underscores the importance of adhering to traditional protocols and ensuring that the designated ruler meets the necessary criteria for ascending the throne.