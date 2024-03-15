The remains of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, will be interred according to Islamic rites today, Friday, at his Aliiwo ancestral home in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The monarch, who reigned for two years, died at the age of 81 years, late Thursday evening at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The burial announcement was made by the monarch’s younger brother, Kola Balogun, who is the Baba-Kekere Olubadan.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the deceased’s Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola.

He said, “Oba Balogun would be buried at his Aliiwo ancestral home by 4pm on Friday (today), according to Islamic rites.

It will be recalled that the monarch marked his second anniversary about 72 hours ago.

The late Olubadan was a British trained Ph.d holder, a former university lecturer, former member of management staff of Shell British Petroleum, former governorship candidate of the defunct Nigeria People’s Party, former Senator and a successful business man.

His last official outing was the Olubadan Advisory Council meeting, which he presided over last Saturday.

The late Olubadan is survived by his wives, children, and grandchildren.