World Speech Day is an annual celebration of freedom of speech and is marked on March 15 each year.

The theme for this year is “Ideas for a Better world.’’

Public speaking events are held in over 100 countries, and people from all walks of life are encouraged to voice their opinions in front of an audience. Free speech, considered a vital tenet of democracy, sees a growing threat each year.

World Speech Day aims to honor speeches for being the oldest medium of mass communication.

The day is all about reaching out to unexpected voices everywhere.

From middle-school classrooms to community halls, universities, think tanks, multinational companies, and democracy forums, the observation has inspired millions of people to let go of fear and embrace the power of their voice.

