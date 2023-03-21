The 2023 Elections have a legal framework that has made it easier and clearer for the Independent National Electoral Commission to review results of Election within a certain time limit.

Legal Practitioner and Policy Advocate, Jide Ologun, made this disclosure while speaking to TVC News Breakfast Show on the declaration of the Governorship results in Adamawa and Kebbi State as inconclusive.

Mr Ologun said the legal framework gives room for the Election Management body to review the results from an Election during a certain period of time and review the situation.

He disclosed that he has taken his time to read the Electoral Act and has established that the Electoral Act has made it mandatory for disputes to be settled before the Tribunals or any Court of competent jurisdiction.

He disclosed that the learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun, also made allusion to these issues while commenting on the issue of Electoral Act and Election Management earlier in the year.

He added that even if there are identified issues with some of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended that it could be further amended.

Going Further, he said in his quest as a lawyer to not only know the law but set the agenda, he has seen the need for specificity within the Electoral Act to remove gaps that may be open to different interpretations leading to unnecessary dispute.

He also commended those who have decided to be sportsmanly in their reaction to the results of the Elections including the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, and the New Nigerian Peoples Party who have not shown any inclination to challenge the result of the Presidential Election.

He however added that the processes should be tested through Judicial Interpretation.

On the challenges that can come with the decision for specificity in the law, Mr Ologun said these can easily be addressed if the authorities are serious about what they want to do.

He urged the Federal Government to invest in the right technology adding that failure to do so will amount to a show of lack of seriousness on the issue.

He said the challenges encountered in the implementation of the cashless policy has shown that following up on what is being done with the right amount of diligence will help in making things better.

He added that pursuing the right policies and backing it up will make things better.

He urged those in positions of authorities to show the level of seriousness needed to get things done.

He said the main thing in the current election cycle is not only the need to make things better but also the fact that the results brought about a lot of surprises which is good for the system irrespective of the lapses that have been observed.

On what steps should be taken to make things better, he said the Election Management Body has all the authority to do what is needed in terms of taking the necessary step needed to make things better and also ensuring the implementation of laws to stop Electoral malfeasance and incitement to violence by Politicians.

He disclosed that the greatest issue that is faced in Nigeria is the implementation of our laws.

He called on all Nigerians to hold their leaders into account at all times.

He described the 2023 Elections as a game changer which has ensured that parties can effectively compare what they have with what is uploaded on the Results viewing portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission,

He urged Nigerians to also take more interest in what is being done especially in terms of constitution and laws by the Federal Government.