Residents across the 17 council areas of Plateau State have been commended for conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner during Saturday’s nationwide presidential and National Assembly elections.

Although some polling units did not commence the exercise on time as expected and others experienced BVAs malfunctions, the exercise was hitch free in the state.

Counting and sorting is still in progress for the Presidential and National Assembly Election in Plateau, but it has been highly commended by stakeholders.

While some polling units in the state experienced delays in the commencement of the exercise for some reasons, other polling units started accreditation and voting at the stipulated time set by the electoral body.

It was a peaceful process at the Ungwan Galadima polling units, the voting center of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in Wase Council area of Southern Plateau State.

The lawmaker cast his vote at about 3 in the afternoon following the delay caused by BVAs malfunctioning.

Although not happy with the late commencement of the voting in his locality, Mr. Wase commended residents in the state for their peaceful conduct as coming from various situational rooms in the state.

While counting and sorting ia still in progress, residents have been called upon to continue to be on their best behavior while awaiting the announcement of the results by INEC.