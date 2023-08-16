The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has affirmed that the NPF will continue to leverage collaboration opportunities towards fostering capacity development and promoting a culture of continuous learning for Police officers.

The IGP made this known while receiving a team from the National Defence College, led by the Commandant, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Morankiyo Olotu, during a courtesy visit to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on August 15, 2023.

The Commandant expressed the desire of the College to partner the NPF on all areas of mutual benefit. He further disclosed that a total of 98 police officers have participated in training programs at the NDC so far.

The IGP while pledging continued collaboration with the NDC, encouraged the college to allocate more slots for police officers, to encourage increased participation and further strengthen the relationship between the NPF and NDC.