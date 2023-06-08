The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR has commended the National Assembly for its historic passage of the Police Pension Board Bill and the Nigeria Police Force College, Training School and Institution (Establishment) Bill.

The IGP described the passage of the two critical Bills as a milestone achievement with positive impact that will redefine the act of policing the country, standardize the training capacity of the Force, enhance police productivity and address the recurring pension related hardship.

He stressed that the removal of the Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme and establishment of NPF Pension Board is a welcome development and will be resourceful in addressing the plight of Police retirees.

While acknowledging the doggedness and resilience of the National Assembly in the passage of these critical bills, the Inspector-General of Police commended the efforts of well-meaning Nigerians for their support and concern towards the passage of the bills which in no time will definitely attract the assent of the President for their full implementation.

The Police Boss equally commended the steadfastness and patience of the retirees on the age-long battle of the pension palaver and assured that all hands are on deck to make the bills a reality.