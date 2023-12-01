A coalition of Civil Society groups for Good governance, including Persons with Disabilities, have staged a solidarity rally at the National Assembly.

The group thanked the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and members for the resilience and support for good governance.

The group commended the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio for the impactful synergy between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government.

They called on all Nigerians to rise in renewed hope and support the vision and mission of President Bola Tinubu.

The coalition is hopeful that the 2024 budget when passed and implemented, will bring renew citizens’ hope in a new Nigeria.