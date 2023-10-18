The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation has assured President Bola Tinubu it will speedily pass the 2024 Appropriation Bill when brought before it.

The lawmakers also promised to exercise their oversight jurisdiction over relevant goverment agencies in the monitoring of the budget implementation.

It is that time of the year that the Executive brings in the Appropriation Bill before the parliament.

In the last four years, the National Assembly has been committed to maintaining a January to December budget cycle and the 10th House of Representatives says it is not about to alter that arrangement.

This is the inaugural meeting of the Appropriation Committee of the 10th House of Representatives for the adoption of its work plan.

The Committee promises speedy passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill without sacrificing due diligence as the Executive gets ready to lay before Parliament, the budget estimates.

He assures Nigerians the committee will monitor implementation by all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Other committee members pledge commitment to the new vision.

