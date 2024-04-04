The Minister of Education Mamman Tahir has inaugurated the National Skill Qualification Framework, (NSQF) in Adamawa state polytechnic Yola.

Speaking at the event, the Minister commended the institution for keying into President Tinubu’s administration’s self reliance policy.

The data released by the International Labour Organisation shows that 12.6% of youths in the global labor force are unemployed amounting to about 74.6 million youths.

In Nigeria, about 53.40% of youths are unemployed according to youth unemployment rates released by the National Bureau of Statistics in 2022.

The National Board of Technical Education, has directed polytechnics across the country to embark on National Skill Qualification Framework, in which people will be trained on skill of their choice.

The Adamawa state polytechnic was the first to key into this by inaugurating it’s take off with eighteen trades available for training which includes; wheel alignment and balancing, refrigeration, air condition repair, welding and fabrication, aluminum fabrication and carpentry.

Others are plumbing, bricklaying, concreting, digital photography, video editing, electrical installation, male and female saloon, computer laboratory, fashion design.

Speaking shortly after being conducted round, Minister of Education Mamman Tahir who was represented by Jacob Umaru expressed his delight over the quality of the facilities.

In his remark, the North East Zonal Director, National Board of Technical Education, Abdulrahaman Alpha commended the Polytechnic and urged its counterparts across the country to follow suit.

The Rector, Adamawa State Polytechnic, Mohammed Toungo who attributed the success of the project to Governor Umaru Fintiri ‘s purposeful leadership said the programme aims to take the youths off the street and engage them meaningfully through skill acquisition.

Some of the trainers share their views on what the students will gain.

The Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework is a system for the development, classification and recognition of skills, knowledge, understanding, and competencies required by individuals, irrespective of where and how the training or skills were acquired.