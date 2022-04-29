Billionaire Kano Hotelier, Tahir Fadlallah is dead

Tahir Fadlallah, the billionaire owner of Tahir Guest Palace in Kano is dead.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu confirmed his death via his instagram page.

“We have lost Tahir. May Allah grants him Aljannah,” Shehu wrote on Instagram with a picture of himself and Tahir.

Late Tahir Fadlallah was flown in an air ambulance to Lebanon in May 2020 over suspected complications of COVID-19.

Until his death, Fadlallah was the chairman of the Lebanese Community in Kano.

He was one of the 82 people honoured by the Kano State Government in 2017 for their contributions to the development of the state.