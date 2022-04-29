Angry Youth attack convoy of Southern Plateau Senator ,burn Journslist bus

The senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Nora Ladi Dadu’ut, 14 Journalists and some of her aides have narrowly escaped a mob attack on Thursday afternoon when their convoy ran into angry youths in Namu community of Quaan pan council area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred shortly after the Senator commissioned an ICT E Library centre in the community.

The official bus of the Nigeria Union of Journalist Plateau State Council and the pilot vehicle belonging to the Senator were burnt by the mob.

TVC news gathered that some people suspected to be security personnel stormed the area and whisked away four members of the community to an unknown destination.

The angry youths who were not happy with the action then immediately blocked the convoy of the Senator insisting she must secure the release of the arrested people.

The senator and her team escaped the mob few hours after troops of the Operation Safe Haven arrived the scene.

A dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed in the affected area by the authorities till further notice.

Citizens within the community are advised to remain law abiding and avoid any action that will cause further breach of peace in the area