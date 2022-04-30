Kano hotelier, Tahir Fadlallah buried in Kano

Remains of Renowned Kano Hotelier, Tahir Fadlallah has been buried.

He was buried at the Hajj Camp burial ground.

Kano Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, members of the Lebanese Community, Family and Friends of the Late Hotelier attend funeral.

The corpse of the Billionaire Hotelier was flown into Kano from Lebanon where he died.

Until his death, Fadlallah was the chairman of the Lebanese Community in Kano.

He was one of the 82 people honoured by the Kano State Government in 2017 for their contributions to the development of the state.