NYSC Coaster bus fire incident: No life was lost -State coordinator

The management of the National Youth Service Corps in Delta State has dispelled reports making the rounds in the social media that some Corps Members lost their lives in a fire incident that involved a Coaster bus belonging to the College of Education, Warri.

In a statement released the state coordinator of scheme noted that the vehicle was scheduled to convey Corps Members that served in the Institution to Asaba for their Passing-Out Ceremony.

However, contrary to what some online reporters peddled, indeed, there was a mild fire incident involving the Coaster bus, however, there was no casualty.

All the Corps Members in the bus made it to Asaba for the ceremony and the vehicle returned to the College for repairs.

The Video of the Bus Catching Fire had been making the rounds on Social Media for a few days with many expressing concern over the safety of the Corp Members who were on the Bus.

The clarification by the management of the NYSC in Delta State has now put paid to all concerns raised by those who had watched the video on the safety of the Corps Members.