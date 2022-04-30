Remain of Former Sokoto Deputy Governor ‘s Father Laid to Rest

The remains of Aliyu Muhammad, father to former Sokoto State Deputy Governor Ahmad Aliyu sokoto has been laid to rest

Aliyu Muhammad died on Friday in an hospital in Abuja after battling an health challenge.

Aged 80, Aliyu Muhammad is survived by two wives, nineteen children and many grand children.

Among his children are the Former Sokoto State Deputy Governor Ahmad Aliyu sokoto, now the Executive Secretary Nigeria Police Trust Fund Abuja,Dr Mustapha Aliyu of faculty of management sciences Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto as well as former Director Finance kebbe Local Government Ismaila Aliyu Among others.

Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal alongside his deputy Muhammad Manor Dan’Iya paid a condolence visits to the deceased family.

Many dignitaries attended the funeral prayer of the deceased among them were Chairman Senate committee on Defence senator Aliyu magatakarda wamakko sarkin yamman Sokoto, former Governor of old Sokoto State Malam Yahaya Abdulkarim, Former Nigerian Ambassador to Tanzania Sahabi Isa Gada and that of Morocco Abubakar Shehu Wurno .

Also on hand at the Funeral were federal commissioners from National population commission and Federal character commission Alhaji Aminu Tafida and Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo as well as the Galadiman Gari Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru and other traditional rulers.

Others are former Speakers sokoto State House of assembly Lawali Labbo Margai and Umar Shehu Goronyo as well as other APC chieftains from across the State.

Islamic scholars, business men, friends,relatives were also not left out.