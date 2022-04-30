Zamfara Police Command Deploy Personnel To Places Of Worship, Others

The Zamfara State Police Command says it has deployed Maximum Security Personnel to ensure a hitch free eid -el fitr sallah Celebration across the state

The Command also says is Partnering with other security agencies, Religious and Community leaders to avert any unwarranted incident and also to Safeguard lives and Properties of all Citizens

Among the crime prevention strategies adopted by the command include rigorous patrol, stop and search and Joint show of Force to cover vulnerable locations, especially Eid – el praying grounds, recreational centres, Highways, Motor Parks among other public places

A press statement signed by the command public relations officer Supritendant Mohammed Shehu call on residents to collaborate with the police to tackle criminal elements during the sallah period and beyond

The statement further enjoin residents especially in troubled areas to effectively share of information on activities of criminal elements for quick response

The state Commissioner of Police Ayuba Elkanah congratulate muslin ummah for the completion of the Ramadan fast and enjoin them to use the lessons learned during the holy month and amend their ways for the betterment of Zamfara and Nigeria as a whole.