Eid: Oyo CP orders deployment of police officers to worship centres, others

Ahead of Eid El Kabir Celebration, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams has ordered the deployment of officers of the command to public spaces, worship and recreational centres as well as other critical infrastructures in the state.

A statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer Adewale Osifeso quoted CP Adebowale Williams as also mandating area commanders and Heads of Departments to lead, organise and supervise the deployment of personnel to various areas of security interest throughout the state.

It says viable intelligence networks have also been established with other sister agencies to beam more spotlight on this areas.

According to the Statement, “In Oyo State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams while wishing the Muslim Community Happy Festivities ahead, wishes to categorically assert that comprehensive and detailed security provisions under his constructive leadership has been emplaced to ensure the sustainability of the relative tranquility status Oyo State is known for during and beyond the long holidays.

In furtherance to the above, premised on the tenets of proactive and robust community policing drives in line with Standard best practices, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and other Heads of Departments have been mandated to organize, lead, supervise and ensure adequate and effective deployment of personnel to various areas of security interest throughout the State.

He assured citizens in the state of intensive patrols around public spaces, coordinated stop and search activities, high octane visibility patrols on highways and sequenced convoy patrols with relevant security agencies across the length and breadth of the State.

He said, “So also, the Command’s Monitoring Unit and X-squad have been marshaled to ensure sanity from the officers and men as they discharge their lawful duties in compliance with all standard operational procedures.

Residents were also advised to call the Police Control Room Numbers, 08081768614, 07055495413 and 615 (Toll Free) from Oyo State Security Trust Fund for any distress call and dissemination of useful information.

The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively, the statement adds.