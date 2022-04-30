Billionaire Hotelier, Tahir Fadlalah, buried in Kano

The Lebanese Community, Family and Friends of Late Kano Hotelier, Tahir Fadlallah are attending his funeral in Kano.

They converged on his residence at Nassarawa GRA, Kano.

The remains of the Billionaire Hotelier arrived in Kano from Lebanon where he died.

He will be buried in Kano according to his wishes.

The late Tahir was the owner of the popular Kano Hotel Tari Guest Palace.

He had requested before his death that he should be brought back to Kano for burial in the event he died from the rumoured complications from Covid-19 infection in Beirut Lebanon.

The late Fadlallah was flown in an air ambulance to Lebanon in May 2020 over suspected complications of COVID-19.

Until his death, Fadlallah was the chairman of the Lebanese Community in Kano and often ensured that the foreigners contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He was one of the 82 people that were honoured by the Kano State Government barely five years ago for their contributions to the development of the state.