Gunmen Kill Hotelier, abduct Friend in Kwara

Gunmen have killed a 47-year old hotelier, Kayode Akinyemi and abducted his friend in Ganmo, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

The manager of the hotel was also reportedly wounded and hospitalized.

Advertisement

The case has been confirmed by the Kwara state police command.

The assailants were said to have entered the hotel late Sunday night and opened fire on the hotelier and his friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said the corpse of the hotelier has been deposited at the morgue while efforts are on to arrest the attackers.