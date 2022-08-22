Niger State adopts Plan For Development Gurara Waterfalls

Niger State Government has adopted a workable master plan for the development of Gurara waterfalls.

The state governor Abubakar Sani Bello is in talks with a South African based architectural firm to turn the falls into a resort that will boost tourism in the state.

The Gurara waterfalls in Niger state, is one of Nigeria’s Premier Falls and the Nation’s greatest potential holiday resort Currently in need of development for both the public and private sectors.

As a way of boosting the economy of the state and projecting its potentials to investors, the state government is putting together a workable master plan to develop waterfalls.

The master plan was achieved through the support of a consultant with a South African Architectural firm, Archactive Architects, Elise Van Gass.

After a meeting with the development partners the governor disclosed that plans are almost completed to turn the over 1,000 hectares of land around the water falls into a destination for tourists.

He is optimistic that developing the Gurara water falls will improve the Internally Generated Revenue of Niger state and ensure socio-economic development .

Taking the team through the project plan, the consulting Architect explains that the plan is all encompassing with structures for different purposes including 4 star hotels, a conference hall, Gates, a polo ground, an Agric area and a training center for educational purposes.

In respect to the development of the area Governor Abubakar Sani noted that hunting activities in the 10,000 hectares of the forest area will be banned to create a safe animal park.

Other facilities to be set up in the state are a Polo and Turf Resort with ultra modern facility for hospitality and leisure as well as recreational facilities for family entertainment and heritage tourism sites, and low cost houses

The governor and his team were taken on a tour to visit some parks in South Africa to have a vivid idea of what is expected to be replicated at the Gurara water falls in Niger State.