Anyone who attacks a community is a terrorist-Arunwa

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna state, Samuel Aruwan has said that anyone who attacks a community should be designated as a terrorist.

The commissioner added that everyone needs to be held accountable for their actions instead of generalising a situation or people.

“Simply because a member of my ethnic group commits a particular offence, then you generalise and categorise my community as criminals, there is no basis.

“We should look at the quantum, actions of criminals, by the time you generalise and categorise a group of people and classify them as bandits, this will not help the situation.”

These were the submission of Mr Arunwan on Monday while discussing on the state of insecurity in Kaduna state on This Morning with Yori Folarin.

Mr Arunwan further stated that the Kaduna State Government is not averse to reporting on security incidents across the state, but that the activities of some media, in the method and manner in which they do not separate security concerns from politics, religion, and ethnicity, does not improve the situation.

He said “If there is an attack in Birnin-0Gwari, you report the matter as bandit attack but if the same problem occurs in Kajuru, the same issue is reported as a religious issue. This is not helpful.

“The very moment you begin to talk about religion, ethnicity, i believe you’re giving shield to criminals. We should look at the actions of individuals and those individuals should be held accountable by what the laws says about the offences committed”.

He maintained governments’ stand of not negotiating, or giving money to outlaws, according to him, the position of Kaduna state government on the issue still remains the same.

Arunwa remarked that it is practicable for governors to admit to seeking a middle ground in every dispute since every option must be explored.

“You cannot close all the options, there might be backdoor conversations, outreach, etc but by the time you explore, all that you think is available for you to do and the result is not forth coming, then you change tactics”.

Responding to the issue of Senator Shehu Sanni on the state of insecurity in Kaduna, alleging that his warnings, suggestions, contributions were completely wiped out and not taken serious otherwise the situation might have been different, the commissioner said he believes people have the right to express their opinions but noted that nothing is true especially for people who are playing to the gallary.

Arunwa stated that the Kaduna state government is aware of the state’s security crisis but does not need people who are playing to the gallery to remind them of it.

“Shehu Sanni’s views are his own. As far as we are concerned, we are conscious of what is happening in our state.

“What is happening in Kaduna state, is not applicable to kaduna state alone” he added.

. According to him, it might have been different if credence had been given to what was told at the floor of the senate at the time at least for investigative purposes.

