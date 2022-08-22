Chinese spy ship docked at Sri Lanka port, departs after 6 days

Chinese spy and research ship that had been berthed in the strategically significant Hambantota port finally left Sri Lankan waters on Monday after a contentious six-day visit

Advertisement

The ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ ship was originally scheduled to arrive at the Chinese-run port on August 11 but it was delayed in absence of permission by Sri Lankan authorities following security concerns raised by India.

The ship finally arrived in the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota on August 16 at 8:20 am local time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its next port call is at China’s Jiang Yin port, officials said.

The Hambantota port officials said as agreed there was no rotation of personnel during the call. Sri Lanka provided the necessary assistance sought by the Chinese embassy here during the ship’s visit.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka had asked China to defer the visit amid India’s concerns over it. On August 13, Colombo granted the port access to the vessel from August 16 to 22 on condition that it will keep the Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched on within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Sri Lanka and no scientific research to be conducted in Sri Lankan waters.