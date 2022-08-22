British Airways announces cancellation of more flights

British Airways (BA) has announced it will be making “some further cancellations” up to the end of October, and cutting thousands of flights from its winter schedule.

It follows the decision by Heathrow to continue its passenger cap, introduced in July due to shortage of staff.

A spokesperson for British Airways in a statement on Monday said: “Following Heathrow’s decision to extend its passenger cap we’re making adjustments to our short-haul schedule for the next two months.

“While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned and we’re protecting key holiday destinations over half-term, we will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October.

“In addition, we’re giving customers travelling with us this winter notice of some adjustments to our schedule, which will include consolidating some of our short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services.

“We’ll be offering customers affected by any of these changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.”

Total capacity for the winter schedule until the end of March will be reduced by 8% and impact around 10,000 flights, BA said.