Thousands of families’ half-term vacation plans were thrown into disarray on Friday after British Airways cancelled at least 42 more flights owing to an IT issue.

Following Thursday’s IT troubles, British Airways cancelled at least 42 more short-haul flights, causing a second day of inconvenience for Heathrow passengers.

BA said cancellations are still happening due to the “knock-on effect of a technical issue” resulting in staff being in the wrong location.

Around 16,000 passengers have been affected by flights being cancelled.

Attention – British Airways has suffered a technical issue which is impacting some British Airways departing and arriving flights. For the status of flights please contact either British Airways or your travel provider. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 25, 2023

Most of the affected flights were on short-haul routes to and from Heathrow Airport on what was expected to be the busiest day for UK air travel since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday’s chaos was caused by planes and crew being out of position after an IT problem caused around 80 flights to be grounded on Thursday.

BA apologised for cancelling dozens of flights at Heathrow on Thursday. The airline said it was related to “technical problems” causing difficulties with online check-in.

Those affected have been offered the option to rebook an alternative flight or request a refund, BA added.

According to data firm Cirium, 83 BA flights, or around 8% of its planned Friday services, were cancelled as of 08:00 BST.