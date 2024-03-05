Chairman Senate Services , Senator Karimi Sunday says the temporal power outage experienced in the Senate Chamber before the commencement of the day’s sitting was as a result of a minor Technical glitch which was later rectified.

The lawmaker who provided clarification after the day’s Proceedings told journalists that efforts are already in place to maintain steady power supply within the National Assembly.

A lawmaker , Senator Babagida Hussaini who also spoke with TVC NEWS described the situation as unfortunate adding that it further reveals the state of the country’s power situation that needs serious government attention.

The senate was thrown into darkness after a power outage caused by the Abuja Electricity Distribution.

This outage affected the commencement of the day’s proceedings as lawmakers had to wait for the power company to restore electricity before plenary Could start.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio later appealed to his colleagues for patience as the technical department was working on ensuring steady power supply.

Nine offices on the fourth floor of the senate wing which is also where the offices of presiding and principal officers of the Senate are located were also affected.

Plenary later commenced as power was restored.

Nigeria has recently experienced an epileptic power supply with persistent outage since January 2024 due to frequent grid collapse

The situation was made worse and unbearable for consumers due to extreme heat waves as temperatures hover above 37 degrees in some cities.