The Benue state government has adopted the United Nation Development Programme plan in providing a quick response to mitigating conflict.

This was disclosed after a meeting between the UNDP team on conflict prevention and peace building and the State Governor’s representatives at the government house in Makurdi.

5 years of displacement of about 2 million persons from Benue communities in Guma, Logo Buruku, Makurdi, Gwer west and Agatu local Councils arising from Farmers/Herders clashes.

Hundreds of thousands are still languishing in IDP camps across the state.

Their ancestral homes remain inaccessible as some have been totally destroyed while others are currently occupied by herders.

Though it seems as an impossible task, the Alia administration is taking steps to reverse the threat

This meeting with the UNDP team on conflict prevention and peace building, is crucial to this task.

The meeting goes into a closed door session, with both parties later coming out to brief journalists.

This resolution is expected to curtail emerging crises in a timely fashion, thereby reducing the number of victims and property damage.

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency had announced last year that a total of 5138 people were killed, following conflucts between farmers and herders within the 87 months between 2015 and 2022.