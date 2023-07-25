The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC says it is ready to assist Ondo State government to tackle sea incursion, with provision of shoreline protection in Aiyetoro community, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

The acting Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku stated this in Akure, when he visited the state acting Governor, lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Ayetoro, a coastal community in the oil-rich Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo state, is battling perennial sea incursion.

The sea incursion, which has defied solution, has become a nightmare for people of this coastal community.

Ayetoro, which is about 20 kilometres from the sea, now has a large part of its buildings submerged in water.

The issue came up for discussion as a team from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, visited the state acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The interventionist agency expressed readiness to partner the state government in addressing the ocean surge ravaging Aiyetoro.

The Managing Director of the commission said shoreline protection will be provided for the community, in partnership with the state government.

The acting Governor urged the NDDC to ensure that the state is given priority in the execution of projects.

The visit no doubt will ensure partnership for development in the state most especially the oil producing communities in the state